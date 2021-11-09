Santa Barbara County reports issues with dispatch centers receiving 911 calls

An outage in Santa Barbara County is preventing some 911 calls from reaching emergency dispatch centers.

The Santa Maria Police Department, in a tweet, says they are working with cellular carriers to fix the problem.

The SMPD has identified problems receiving 911 calls from cellular phone users. We are working with cellular carriers to correct this problem. If you need to contact the SMPD and cannot get thru on your cellular phone via 911, please contact us by dialing 805-928-3781 x2277. — City of Santa Maria Police Department (@SMPDHQ) November 9, 2021

It is unknown when phone companies will be able to fix the issue. Santa Maria police say it seems to be primarily affecting Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint users.

Santa Barbara County officials say that the 911 dispatch centers are functioning normally.

If you can’t reach emergency services through 911, you can contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 683-2724.

Local agencies can also be contacted directly at the following numbers:



Santa Barbara City FD/PD: (805) 882-8900

Santa Barbara Co. Sheriff/Fire: (805) 683-2724

UCSB Police Department: (805) 893-3446

Lompoc FD/PD: (805) 736-2341

Santa Maria FD/PD: (805) 928-3781

Vandenberg Space Force Base: (805) 606-1590

San Luis Obispo police and the sheriff's office say they are not experiencing any issues with 911 service.

