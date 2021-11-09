Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Barbara County reports issues with dispatch centers receiving 911 calls

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
911 emergency
911 Emergency.png
Posted at 3:20 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 18:49:42-05

An outage in Santa Barbara County is preventing some 911 calls from reaching emergency dispatch centers.

The Santa Maria Police Department, in a tweet, says they are working with cellular carriers to fix the problem.

It is unknown when phone companies will be able to fix the issue. Santa Maria police say it seems to be primarily affecting Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint users.

Santa Barbara County officials say that the 911 dispatch centers are functioning normally.

If you can’t reach emergency services through 911, you can contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 683-2724.

Local agencies can also be contacted directly at the following numbers:

  • Santa Barbara City FD/PD: (805) 882-8900
  • Santa Barbara Co. Sheriff/Fire: (805) 683-2724
  • UCSB Police Department: (805) 893-3446
  • Lompoc FD/PD: (805) 736-2341
  • Santa Maria FD/PD: (805) 928-3781
  • Vandenberg Space Force Base: (805) 606-1590

San Luis Obispo police and the sheriff's office say they are not experiencing any issues with 911 service.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png