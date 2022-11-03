Santa Barbara County residents are invited to join Gelson's Markets November food drive

Gelson’s Markets are partnering with local food organizations to collect food donations to give back to our local communities and those less fortunate.

From November 1 through November 30, there will be a donation bin at each Gelson’s location for drop-off donations for Gelson's “Give. Feed. Share. Food Drive.”

Suggested items for donation include: cereal, peanut butter, dried rice, low-sugar granola bars, dried pinto beans, canned tuna, raw nuts or dried fruit, canned whole corn, canned tomatoes, canned peaches and canned soup (chicken/vegetable). Some personal care products suggested for donation include diapers, toilet paper, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Any glass containers or expired products will not be accepted.

The Gelson's in Santa Barbara County is located at 3305 State Street in the city of Santa Barbara.