Santa Barbara County residents asked to give input on unmet transit needs

An unmet transit needs listening session will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, via Zoom hosted by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

The public is encouraged to stop by anytime during the two-hour virtual listening session to share comments or concerns about bus systems, dial-a-ride, and paratransit services in Santa Barbara County, or express needs for new or expanded services in the county. Spanish language interpretation services will be available during the listening session.

Those unable to attend the listening session can take an online survey in English or Spanish until Friday, December 9. The public can also submit comments in writing to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments at 260 North San Antonio Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara, CA 93110, or by email to comment@sbcag.org

Comments provided at the listening session, on the online survey, or in writing are shared with local decision-makers, transit agencies, and the California Department of Transportation to help influence options for transit services and projects.

The Zoom webinar details: Webinar ID: 889 5904 1577; Passcode: 799248