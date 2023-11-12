Santa Barbara County residents may notice some smoke in the air this week. That's because there are two prescribed burns scheduled to take place near Los Olivos and Santa Ynez.

The first prescribed burn of approximately 470 acres is scheduled to take place at Midland School, located at 5100 Figueroa Mountain Rd., in Los Olivos from Nov. 13-15, depending on conditions. This burn will occur over three days.

Fire officials say this prescribed burn was scheduled to achieve strategic wildland fuel reduction in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire for the residential communities of Woodstock Ranch, Oak Trail Estates, and Midland School.

Nearby residents should prepare for the potential for residual smoke in the evening hours and into the morning.

The second prescribed burn of approximately 54 acres is scheduled to take place at the UCSB Sedgwick Reserve, northeast of Los Olivos from Nov. 13-18, lasting up to three days, depending on conditions.

This burn is facilitated by TREX (Prescribed Fire Training Exchanges). TREX exercises bring firefighting partners together to expand their experience with prescribed burns and are facilitated independently of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.