Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Detectives investigate homicide in Montecito

Sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide that killed one woman in Montecito Thursday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced.

Deputies were sent to the 800-block of East Mountain Drive after receiving reports of a woman screaming around 5:35 a.m., officials said. Upon arrival, they found a woman who was seriously injured and lying in the roadway upon arrival.

Deputies determined that the woman was hit by a vehicle but the vehicle that struck her drove off before the deputies' arrived.

The woman was sent to an area hospital where she later died of her injuries around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Upon investigation, detectives believe the woman was intentionally struck by the driver of the vehicle and that they know each other, according to the press release.

The identity of the victim has not been released and is pending family notification.

The Sheriff's office also did not release the identity of the suspect or the description of the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.