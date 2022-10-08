Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Detectives investigate homicide in Santa Ynez

Sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide that killed one man in Santa Ynez Saturday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced.

Officials responded to a call at approximately 3:56 a.m. at the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an unknown emergency.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim.

The suspect fled before deputies' arrival but was identified, and deputies began searching the area.

Fire and medics responded to the scene, but the victim was declared dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.