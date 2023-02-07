Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives searching for attempted murder suspect

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says detectives are searching for an attempted murder suspect who is believed to have left the area.

According to a press release by the sheriff's office, on Friday, Jan. 27, at about 3:07 a.m., deputies responded to the 2000-block of Sherwood Drive in Tanglewood for an unknown type of emergency.

County Fire and AMR also responded.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult female with several stab wounds to her upper torso.

The sheriff's office says deputies quickly identified the suspect as the victim's boyfriend, 23-year-old Jesus David Galvan Cuevas.

The suspect left before deputies got there and first reponders took the victim to the hospital. She was seriously injured but is expected to recover.

According to the press release, detectives have been actively investigating this crime and believe that Cuevas left the area in a black 2006 Audi A3 station wagon.

Sheriff's detectives are sharing a photo of Cuevas, who is described as 6-feet tall, 260 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a full beard that could have been shaved to alter his appearance.

The sheriff's office says Cuevas should be considered dangerous, and they are encouraging anyone with information about his location to contact sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information by calling the tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.