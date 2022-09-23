Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office hosting first responder career fair

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a first responder career fair on Sept. 24 at Riverview Park in Buellton.

This is a unique opportunity for those interested in a career as a first responder to meet with current employees as well as the Sheriff’s Office.

The list of hiring agencies attending the event include: Santa Maria Fire Dept., San Luis Obispo County Sheriff, Paso Robles Police Department, Sansum Clinic Careers, Montecito Fire Protection District, University of California PD-Santa Barbara, Atascadero State Hospital, Lompoc Bureau of Prisons, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Maria Police Department, Santa Barbara Police Department, Simi Valley Police Department, American Medical Response, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Oxnard Police Department, San Luis Obispo Police, and DEA – Los Angeles Division.