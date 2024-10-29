Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office hosting pumpkin decorating contest

Team members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office are participating in a pumpkin decorating contest.

Eleven pumpkins will be brought out to "Trunk-or-Treat" events happening throughout the county. Today, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., locals can come out to Santa Maria (1111 W. Betterarvia Road) and vote. Voting will also be happening through the Sheriff's Office Instagramand Facebookpage. The public will get to choose "Crowd Favorite," the top prize.

The next and final "Trick-or-Trunk" will be in Carpinteria at 5315 Foothill Road.