The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a 'suspicious death' out of Los Olivos.

According to sheriff's officials, deputies were called out to the 6200-block Foxen Canyon Rd around 6:12 p.m.

Foxen Canyon Rd will be closed at Zaca Station until further notice, according to authorities.

Few details about the incident have been released.

This is a developing story, check back later for details.