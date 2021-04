The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community of Solvang's help in locating a 94-year-old man with dementia.

Lloyd Dobney, who is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, was last seen at 7 p.m. near 600 Atterdag Road.

He was last seen wearing a hat and glasses.

If you see Dobney, the SBC Sheriff's Office asks that you call 911.