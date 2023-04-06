Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office shares plan ahead of Deltopia Weekend

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released some of its operation plans Thursday ahead of the 2023 Deltopia weekend.

The "Outdoor Festival Ordinance" will take effect Friday to Sunday, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., according to the press release issued Thursday.

The ordinance prohibits outdoor festivals and other musical activities within the area bounded by, and including, El Colegio Road, Camino Majorca to Storke Road, Ocean Road to Stadium Road and the Pacific Ocean in the unincorporated area of Isla Vista.

Officials said having an opened container of alcohol is also prohibited in public areas, including streets, sidewalks, highways, etc.

The Sheriff's Office is offering its Restorative Justice program for some minor infractions. Those who complete the class and community service will have their fine waived and the citation will not go on their criminal record.

The voluntary program requires participants to attend a two-hour presentation. The class focuses on safety in Isla Vista and improving community relations and partnerships, according to the Sherriff's Office.

In terms of traffic, officers said traffic barricades may be used to re-route vehicles off streets with heavy pedestrians.

Residents can expect a soft closure to vehicle traffic beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. on all roadways south of Trigo Road. Officials said residents are encouraged to carry proof

of address in their vehicle that includes the resident's name and address.

A temporary parking restrictions program for on-street parking will take effect in Goleta. Valid permits will be required to park on Hollister Avenue to the southern City limit and from Cannon Green Drive to Storke Road.

The restrictions are effective Friday to Sunday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Deltopia is an annual event that often coincides with the first weekend after the state of UC Santa Barbara's Spring Quarter. In recent years, the unsanctioned party has brought tens of thousands of partygoers to Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista.