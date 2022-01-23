Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office to host blood drive

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Vitalant to host a blood drive at Sheriff's Headquarters on Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.blood4life.org [blood4life.org] using the sponsor code 1493 or call (805) 542-8500.

Donors should bring a photo ID, eat well and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood.

Donors must be at least 16 years old and there is no upper age limit. Sixteen-year-olds must bring a signed Vitalant parental consent form found online at vitalant.org.

People with questions about eligibility can call 877-258-4825.

