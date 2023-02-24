Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Barbara County to conduct Carpinteria salt marsh dredging

Santa Barbara County
KSBY
Due to the increased flooding risk to adjacent properties in the city of Carpinteria, Santa Barbara County will conduct an emergency dredging operation at the Carpinteria salt marsh.
Santa Barbara County
Posted at 3:51 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 18:51:43-05

Due to the increased flooding risk to adjacent properties in the city of Carpinteria, Santa Barbara County will conduct an emergency dredging operation at the Carpinteria salt marsh.

Final plans and surveys are underway, with operations expected to begin in mid-March.

Operations will continue as needed until the amount of sediment in the marsh is no longer a flood risk to the community. Further information will be provided by the county as it develops.

For more information on the county’s response to this local emergency, visit readysbc.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg