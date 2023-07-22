Santa Barbara County to host Farmworker Resource Fair on Sunday

Watch Now
More temporary farmworkers coming to the Central Coast. But where should they live?
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jul 22, 2023
The Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board and Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services will unveil a new mobile Farmworker Resource Center this weekend in Santa Maria.

According to county officials, the mobile resource center will be able to travel countywide, providing information on employment, education, financial assistance, emergency services, and health and human services.

A kick-off event is scheduled to take place starting at 2 p.m. this Sunday, July 23, at the Workforce Resource Center located at 1410 S. Broadway. It will be followed by a Farmworker Resource Fair at 4 p.m.

County officials say the resource fair will feature dozens of booths with information about services from the county, community-based organizations, and community colleges that are available to local farmworkers. Each organization will have English and Spanish speakers available.

