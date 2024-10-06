Santa Barbara County to host Lake Fire preparedness meeting

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA — The County of Santa Barbara is hosting a meeting open to all community members to discuss new hazards associated with the burn scar from the Lake Fire.

Public safety agencies will share mitigation efforts, thresholds for protective actions and emergency preparedness information. A portion of the meeting will be dedicated to answering questions from people in attendance.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Marks-In-The-Valley Church in Los Olivos. People are asked to RSVP, although reservations are not required.

Speakers at the meeting will include Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann and Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson, who will be joined by representatives from the County Fire Department, County Public Works Flood Control, Sheriff’s Office, County Office of Emergency Management, National Weather Service and Los Padres National Forest.

According to the Lake Fire Burned Area Report, the fire resulted in the loss of multiple structures (of various sizes) at six locations, all of which are on National Forest System (NFS) lands, and caused a temporary forest closure order. The cause remains under investigation. The fire, which broke out near Los Olivos in July, burned more than 38,000 acres.

For more information about Lake Fire recovery resources, click here.