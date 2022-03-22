Santa Barbara County to scale back mobile vaccine program

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials announced Tuesday that the department is scaling down its mobile vaccine program at the end of the month.

The program was created to make COVID-19 vaccines accessible to community members across the county.

Public health officials say that nearly 30,000 community members received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through the program.

"Ensuring vaccine access is not a barrier for our residents has been at the heart of the program," County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said in a release. "With over 360 vaccine clinics hosted in nearly every region of the county, including New Cuyama, the mobile vaccine team has gone above and beyond to provide opportunities for community members to receive the vital protection of a COVID-19 vaccine."

Organizers say the mobile vaccine program will continue to operate in a more limited way by working with local community partners through at least June 2022.

Those looking to set up a vaccine appointment can visit www.vaccines.gov.