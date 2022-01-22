Santa Barbara County's 2022 Homeless Point-In-Time Count rescheduled to February 23

The 2022 Homeless Point-In-Time Count has been rescheduled to February 23 in an effort to ensure the health and safety of volunteers, staff, and people experiencing homelessness, according to Santa Barbara County officials.

Volunteers who had registered for the original date of January 26 have been contacted regarding the new date. Several hundred community volunteers are still needed for the count, according to Santa Barbara County.

The semi-annual Point-In-Time Count is the annual count of individuals and families experiencing homelessness on a given day.

Teams of volunteers will canvas assigned routes throughout Santa Barbara County and briefly document who is experiencing homelessness.

This information is used to plan local homeless assistance systems, justify funding, and raise public awareness. Volunteers will be trained to help count on the survey day.

The county has issued the following COVID-19 safety measures for volunteers who are participating in the count:



Volunteers are encouraged to sign up in teams with people they already interact with (households, colleagues, friends).

Individuals not part of a group will be matched in teams based on the comfort level indicated at sign-up and must provide proof of vaccination.

To avoid a large gathering, groups will be deployed as they arrive at their assigned logistics center.

Appropriate face coverings and hand sanitizer are required (volunteers are encouraged to bring their own, but supplies will be provided) to keep teams and those being surveyed safe.

Sign-ups for those who are interested in volunteering are available on the Santa Barbara County website.

