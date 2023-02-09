Santa Barbara gas station vandalism suspect facing felony charges

A vandalism suspect was arrested following an early-morning incident at a Santa Barbara gas station.

Santa Barbara police say officers responded to reports of a vandalism in progress at the gas station located on the 100 block of South La Cumbre Road at around 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the suspect, identified as Buck Roberts, 44, of Santa Barbara, is believed to have taken off a gasoline pump nozzle and broken a large glass window at the convenience store.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and faces felony vandalism charges.

There were no reports of injuries associated with the incident.