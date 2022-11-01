Watch Now
Santa Barbara half marathon this weekend will result in two U.S. 101 ramp closures

Santa Barbara Half Marathon this weekend will result in two U.S. 101 offramp closures from 6 to 10:30 a.m.
Posted at 11:05 AM, Nov 01, 2022
The Santa Barbara half marathon will take place on Sunday, November 6, and will result in the closure of two U.S. 101 offramps from 6 to 10:30 am in the following locations: 

  • Southbound U.S. 101 at Castillo Street               
  • Northbound U.S. 101 at Bath Street

This course will occur entirely on city streets. Electronic message boards will be posted to alert motorists to use an alternate route during this event.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 public affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit the district 5 website.

