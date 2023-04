A groundbreaking ceremony was held today for a new building at Santa Barbara High School, for the Visual Arts and Design Academy.

The new 3,350 square foot building will have a digital design lab, studio workspaces, and spaces where students can exhibit their work.

School officials say the new building will improve the curriculum for arts and creative studies at VADA and allow students the opportunity to unleash their creativity.

The building is expected to open by January 2024.