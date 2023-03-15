Santa Barbara homeless storm shelters to open Wednesday

Those who are unhoused in Santa Barbara County should take advantage of storm shelters that will be open on Wednesday.

In the city of Santa Barbara, you can visit the Unitarian Society of SB on 1535 Santa Barbara Street.

In Carpinteria, you can stay at the Carpinteria Veteran's Memorial Hall located at 941 Walnut Ave.

For more information about either of these locations, call the Warming Center hotline: (805) 324-2372.

And another shelter is open in Santa Barbara at 816 Cacique. For more information, call 805-884-8481.