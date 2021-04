Tonight was the start of the annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

This year's event runs through April 10.

It features discussions with filmmakers and more than 100 movies.

Both showings tonight sold out. Fifty cars attended the opening night film, "Invisible Valley," at the Stadium Drive-In, while 65 cars came to the Cliffside Drive-In.

Click here to register for the drive-in. COVID-19 guidelines are in place, and people are required to wear a mask when leaving their vehicle.