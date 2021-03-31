Menu

Santa Barbara International Film Festival to include free beachside drive-in movies

Crews set up a temporary movie screen for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in the parking lot at Santa Barbara City College on March 30, 2021.
Posted at 5:22 PM, Mar 30, 2021
The 36th Santa Barbara International Film Festival kicks off Wednesday.

This year, the film festival runs from March 31 through April 10, and will mostly be streamed online.

Some movies will also be shown at two beachside drive-ins. The drive-in movies are free but you must register online 24 hours in advance.

This year's festival features panel discussions, more than 100 films, and tributes to celebrities including comedian Bill Murray.

For the full line-up of events, visit the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's website.

