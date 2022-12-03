Watch Now
Santa Barbara kids can take photos with Santa as he returns to Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center

Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center
Posted at 10:36 AM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 13:36:12-05

Santa returned to his cottage in Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center’s Center Court this year next to the jolly ole Christmas Tree.

Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center invites the community to bring their families for a chance to meet and take a photo with Santa.

Friendly family pets are welcome too with select "Pet Nights" on December 6, 13 & 20 from 5 p.m. to closing.

Photos with Santa are available now through Christmas Eve. To see times available for photos with Santa, click here.

Photos are first come-first served, and no appointments are required.

