Santa Barbara man accused of killing two young children set to stand trial

(KGTV) - The Santa Barbara man accused of killing his two young children made his first court appearance in San Diego Federal Court Wednesday, pleading not guilty. The judge set his motion hearing/trial setting to begin on November 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Matthew Coleman, who will be represented by the Federal Public Defender for the Central District of California, faces 2 counts of foreign 1st-degree murder of United States nationals, after his two young children were found dead in Mexico.

Coleman was not seeking bail at this time, and the U.S. Attorney's office had him detained, as they believe there was both a risk of flight and danger.

The 40-year-old, back on August 9, was accused of taking his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter to Rosarito, Mexico, killing them with a spear gun.

Using the Find my iPhone app, authorities on August 10 arrested Coleman while he was trying to cross the border from Mexico into the San Ysidro port of entry.

A criminal complaint from the U.S. Attorney's office shared that back in August, Coleman admitted to being enlightened by Illuminati Conspiracy theories, saying he had visions that his wife was possessed by serpent DNA and it had been passed down to his children.

According to the complaint, Coleman then shared that he was saving the world from monsters.

The charges Coleman faces make him eligible for the death penalty. The U.S. Attorney General will decide sometime before trial whether to pursue execution should Coleman be convicted.