Santa Barbara man accused of stabbing roommate

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials at the scene of a reported stabbing in the 4800 block of San Gordiano Ave. on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Posted at 4:11 PM, May 27, 2022
A Santa Barbara man is under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, accused of stabbing his roommate.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 4800 block of San Gordiano Ave. just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday for a reported stabbing. Once they arrived on scene, they reportedly found a man with severe wounds to his upper body.

Sheriff's officials say investigators determined that the victim and his roommate, 61-year-old Alejandro Teran, had been in a fight that resulted in Teran stabbing the man several times.

Teran is now being held at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail with bail set at $1 million.

Sheriff's officials say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries but is being treated at an area hospital and is expected to survive.

