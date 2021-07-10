Santa Barbara man arrested for attempted murder and violent sexual assault

On July 9, Santa Barbara police officers investigated a report of a violent sexual assault that occurred at a homeless encampment near the railroad tracks at Montecito Street. Their investigation led them to identify Ricky Phillips, a 55-year-old man who experiences homelessness in the City of Santa Barbara.

According to police, Phillips violently resisted arrest resulting in additional officers being called to the scene. Phillips punched one of the officers in the face but was eventually secured in handcuffs with minor injuries.

Phillips is booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail for resisting arrest with force, rape, assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted murder.

The Santa Barbara Police Department works in partnership with the local non-profit organization Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA). The organization was called to assist in providing counseling and support services to the survivor in this case.

