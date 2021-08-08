Santa Barbara man arrested for felony hit & run

A Santa Barbara man has been arrested for a felony hit-and-run and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities received a call around 6 p.m. Saturday night about a hit and run injury that occurred near the intersection of Anacapa Street and East Ortega Street.

Once on scene, officers were told a maroon pick-up truck was traveling south in the 600 block of Anacapa Street when the driver rear-ended a 14-year-old juvenile bicyclist that was also going south on Anacapa Street. The bicyclist was reportedly ejected, rolled under the truck, and dragged approximately 20 feet.

Officials say Miguel Angel Gonzalez, a 23-year-old Santa Barbara resident, allegedly failed to stop and continued driving. Multiple witnesses observed this collision and a license plate and suspect description was provided to police.

According to a release, officers located the suspect vehicle near East De La Guerra and Alisos Street and found Gonzalez sleeping the garage of a home on East Ortega.

Officials say Gonzalez showed signs of alcohol intoxication and field sobriety tests were conducted. It was determined Gonzalez was under the influence of alcohol and was arrested.

Gonzalez is booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. His bail is set at $100,000. The juvenile bicycle victim was transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

