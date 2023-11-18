Santa Barbara man arrested for pointing replica firearm at officers

A Santa Barbara man was arrested Tuesday for pointing a replica firearm at officers who were investigating a possible burglary, Santa Barbara police announced in a press release Friday.

The man, 47-year-old Jeremy Howell, pointed a loaded Co2 pellet gun at officers as they were interviewing a potential witness of a burglary in the 300 block of West Mission Street on Nov. 14.

Police said Howell pointed the replica firearm over the shoulder of an unnamed witness, described as using a walker at that moment, who was talking to police in the doorway of the apartment. Howell was in the same apartment at the same time as the witness — it's unclear if the two are related or live together.

Police said they immediately sought cover and drew their department-issued weapons, while the witness quickly grabbed Howell's hand holding the replica firearm, pushing him back farther into the apartment. The witness also told police the replica firearm was a pellet gun.

The press release described Howell's action as having used the walker-bound resident as a "shield."

The officers were described as having used "tremendous restraint" in the incident that only lasted a few seconds.

Howell was arrested for brandishing a replica firearm and assault on a peace officer. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with a bail set at $2,500.

No injuries were reported.