Santa Barbara man arrested for serious injury DUI collision

A Santa Barbara man was arrested for DUI causing injury early Friday morning, Santa Barbara police said.

Police received reports of a serious injury traffic collision around 1:30 a.m. Friday, officials said.

Investigation showed that 25-year-old Ray Timothy Oberholzer was driving a Ford sedan at a high rate of speech while exiting the 101 southbound freeway off-ramp at Castillo Street.

Police said Oberholzer was attempting to turn left onto northbound Castillo Street and crashed into a large retaining wall.

Both Oberholzer and the front passenger sustained minor injuries but the rear seat passenger was seriously injured and is hospitalized.

Oberholzer is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, police said. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for felony DUI causing injury.

This is an active investigation.

