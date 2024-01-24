Santa Barbara man arrested in connection to series of burglaries downtown

Santa Barbara police arrested a man accused of burglarizing five downtown businesses in December 2023.

According to police, the burglaries happened within two weeks and all businesses appeared to have forced entry and multiple items were stolen.

Upon further investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 45-year-old Porfirio Soriano Mendez of Santa Barbara, and a search warrant was granted for his arrest.

Last Thursday, an officer attempted to contact Mendez on the 300-east block of Carrillo Street and Mendez ran away. He was later located near an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Olive Street, where he was arrested without further incident.

Police say Mendez was out on bail for committing a series of other burglaries and battery on a peace officer. He was transported to the Santa Barbara County jail and booked for the five previous burglaries as well as resisting an officer, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of burglary tools.

His bail was set at $250,000 after a judge approved a bail increase.

If you believe your business might have been burglarized, contact Detective Peterson at 805-897-2327 or bpeterson@sbpd.com.