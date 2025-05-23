Santa Barbara man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A Santa Barbara man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder.

Santa Barbara police said they received a call regarding a shooting that took place on the 1100 block of Hutash Street just after Thursday midnight.

When officers arrived, they found that the suspect, now identified as 24-year-old Danyel Raymond Avalos, had already left the area and no one was injured in the shooting.

Police said they also learned that the incident was domestic-related and that Avalos was also wanted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office for a separate domestic violence case that left one victim with serious injuries.

Later in the afternoon, officers said they found Avalos inside a vehicle on the first block of East Carrillo Street at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

According to the police, Avalos began reaching for his waistband as detectives contacted him. They eventually were able to grab hold of Avalos, control him and safely take him into custody, police said.

Officers later found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in Avalos' waistband.

Police said he was booked into Santa Barbara County jail on attempted murder and other serious felonies.

