Santa Barbara man charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder

Sheriff's detectives say they are now investigating a Santa Barbara death as a homicide.

Casey Tolivar, 29, has been charged in connection with the death of his father, Bradley Tolivar, and the assault of a second victim, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced on Tuesday.

A felony complaint containing three charges, including first-degree murder, was filed.

On Thursday, July 15, 2021, at about 2:35 p.m., sheriff's officials say deputies arrived at a home in the 600-block of N. La Cumbre Rd. They found Casey Tolivar at the residence.

The sheriff's office says deputies learned that Tolivar had assaulted someone with a deadly weapon. That person fled the residence with serious injuries.

Additionally, deputies found Bradley Tolivar, who was in his 70s, deceased at the residence.

Deputies arrested Casey Tolivar for assault with a deadly weapon and booked him at the Main Jail.

At the time, the cause of Bradley Tolivar's death was not immediately apparent, the sheriff's office says. After their initial investigation, detectives re-booked Casey Tolivar for suspicion of murder.

An autopsy performed on Tuesday, July 20, determined the cause of death to be homicide by blunt force trauma, the Sheriff's Office says.

On Tuesday, the District Attorney's office announced that Tolivar was charged with willful, premeditated and deliberate first-degree murder in connection with the death of Bradley Tolivar.

The weapon used is alleged to be a 33.5-inch long steel bar, the District Attorney's office says.

Casey Tolivar was also charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for the assault of a second victim that occurred on July 15. The complaint alleges he used a rock and a glass bottle.

Tolivar remains in custody at the Main Jail with a bail of $2,030,000.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing.