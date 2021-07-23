Santa Barbara man convicted of multiple counts of rape, other sex crimes

A jury has found a Santa Barbara man guilty of 14 charges related to sex crimes against multiple victims.

Zachary Coughlin, 44, an attorney, was convicted of penetration of an unconscious/intoxicated person, forcible oral copulation, forcible rape, rape of an unconscious/intoxicated person, and kidnap with intent to commit rape.

Authorities began investigating Coughlin in May 2020. He was initially arrested on suspicion of stalking a woman in Isla Vista. As part of that investigation, sheriff's officials say they found multiple videos that appeared to show Coughlin sexually assaulting several victims, and he was arrested a second time.

Coughlin is scheduled to be sentenced on September 23.