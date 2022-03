A Santa Barbara man has been identified as the person who drowned over the weekend near the Red Rock recreational area in Los Padres National Forest.

It happened Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

Life-saving measures were performed on Edgar Adrian Chico Oaxaca, but the 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office released the man’s name on Tuesday.

A gofundme account was created to assist the victim's family.