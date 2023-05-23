Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Barbara man killed in rollover crash in Goleta

CHP car accident
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
CHP car accident
Posted at 11:09 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 14:22:52-04

A Santa Barbara man was killed in a rollover crash near Highway 101 in Goleta Tuesday morning.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. along the Fairview Avenue onramp to northbound Highway 101.

The California Highway Patrol says when the driver of the 1999 Ford Ranger entered the onramp, the truck spun out and rolled, landing on its roof off the right shoulder.

The driver, identified as a 64-year-old Santa Barbara man, sustained minor injuries, according to CHP. His 55-year-old passenger, identified as Florencio Lagara-Perez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both men were reported to have been wearing seatbelts at the time.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg