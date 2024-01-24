Watch Now
Santa Barbara man pleads guilty to father's murder

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Deputies investigate the scene of a suspected homicide at a home in the 600-block of N. La Cumbre Rd. in Santa Barbara on July 15, 2021.
A Santa Barbara man is expected to be sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty to killing his father.

On July 15, 2021, authorities say a friend went looking for Bradley Tolivar at his son Casey's home in the 600 block of North La Cumbre Road. The friend reported being assaulted by Casey Tolivar, and when Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrived, they found Bradley Tolivar's decomposing body in the back of the house.

Casey Tolivar, now 31, was arrested on suspicion of murder. According to authorities, he had struck and killed his father with a 33.5-inch steel pipe.

Tolivar pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 28.

