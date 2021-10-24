Santa Barbara man pronounced dead at home hours after traffic collision

A man collapsed and died at his home after being involved it what is now deemed as a fatal traffic collision.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Santa Barbara City Fire and paramedics were called to the home on Broadmoor Plaza where the 53-year-old man had reportedly collapsed in his bathroom with an unknown medical condition.

Officials say fire personnel and paramedics worked using CPR to revive the man, but he tragically passed away and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon further investigation, officers learned that the man had been involved in a crash several hours earlier in the 900 block of North Hope Ave. The man and a friend were reportedly riding mopeds around midnight and accidentally crashed into each other, both being thrown from the mopeds and landing in the street.

A report says both seemed to be uninjured and traveled to another friend's house, where the 53-year-old man said he was experiencing chest pains and went home.

His condition deteriorated quickly, and he was pronounced dead later on.

At this time, officials believe the collision was directly related to the man's death. California state collision reporting guidelines deem any collision where death occurs because of injuries suffered in the crash within 30 days of the crash is considered a fatal traffic collision.

The incident is still under investigation, and the identity of the man has not been released.