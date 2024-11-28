Watch Now
Santa Barbara man receives felony charges for possession of child pornography

A Santa Barbara resident has been charged with several counts related to illegal interactions with children and possession of child pornography.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday that 60-year-old Carlos Artuto Gomez was charged with four felony counts, including possession of child pornography, using a minor for sex acts, unlawful contact with a child with intent to commit a sexual crime, and sending harmful matter to a child.

Gomez was also charged with three misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting a child, according to officials.

At Wednesday's arraignment in the Santa Barbara Superior Court, the Santa Barbara man reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Officials say the defendant will remain out on bail and will appear for a preliminary hearing setting on Jan. 6.

The District Attorney's Office reports that the several victims and their parents identified in the investigation will be contacted by the agency's Victim Witness Services directly.

