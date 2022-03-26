Watch
Santa Barbara man sentenced for collision that killed Goleta couple

Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office
Eric Mauricio Ramirez-Aguilar
Posted at 5:46 PM, Mar 25, 2022
A Santa Barbara man was sentenced this week to 15 years in state prison for vehicular manslaughter for a collision that killed a Goleta couple.

On Feb. 9, 2020, Mary Jane Corral and her husband, Adolfo Corral, who were parents of four, were walking their dog on Cathedral Oaks Road when Eric Ramirez-Aguilar, who was intoxicated at the time, swerved off the road and struck the couple. He then fled the area.

In December 2021, Ramirez-Aguilar pleaded guilty to felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving while under the influence causing great bodily injury, and fleeing the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

