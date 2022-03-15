Santa Barbara man sentenced for fiancée's murder

A Santa Barbara man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of his fiancée.

In January, Omar Leon pleaded guilty to murdering Lilia Munoz, the mother of their three children, in June 2019.

KSBY Omar Leon

He reportedly strangled and suffocated her then hid her body in the bathroom closet of their Soledad Street home. He told Lilia's parents that she had gone out with friends and never returned. A day later, her parents discovered her body in the closet.

Several members of Lilia's family spoke at Leon's sentencing and her children also provided letters and drawings.

If you or someone you know is suffering domestic abuse, the Domestic Violence Solutions Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day at (805) 964-5245. The Victim-Witness Assistance Program of the District Attorney's Office is also available by calling (805) 568-2400.