Santa Barbara man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for deadly stabbing

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced the sentencing of a Santa Barbara man following a gang-related murder.

According to the DA's office, Igor Ortiz, 22, of Santa Barbara was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the willful, premeditated, and deliberate first-degree murder of Alberto Torres.

Torres was killed as he was walking home from work early in the morning on June 1, 2019.

Ortiz pleaded guilty in December to the first-degree murder of Torres. He also admitted to using a knife in the killing and committing the murder for the benefit of the Westside gang.

Prosecutors said Ortiz and an accomplice attacked Torres just a few yards from his home in the 1300 block of Cacique Street, stabbing him multiple times.