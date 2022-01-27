Santa Barbara man wanted for attempted murder

Santa Barbara police are looking for a man they say is wanted for attempted murder along with other felony gun violations.

Police say the search for Alexander Raul Garcia of Santa Barbara began after the 36-year-old was involved in an argument with someone on the 500 block of Casitas Road around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say during the argument, the suspect pulled out a semi-automatic gun and shot at the victim before running away.

Police did not say whether the victim was injured.

Anyone who sees Garcia is urged to call 911 and not contact him as he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on where he may be can contact Detective Andre Miller at (805) 451-0045, (805) 882-8900 or amiller@sbpd.com.

Tips can be submitted anonymously.