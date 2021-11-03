Santa Barbara mayor, city council election results

Voters in Santa Barbara cast ballots for mayor and city council on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Initial results released after 8 p.m. showed Randy Rowse leading the race for mayor with 40% of the vote.

James Joyce III followed with nearly 26% and incumbent mayor Cathy Murillo with 24%.

Deborah Schwartz, Mark Whitehurst, and Matt Kilrain were at the bottom of the pack of six candidates with less than 10% of the vote total.

Three city council district seats were also up for election.

In the race for the District 4 seat, Kristen Sneddon had a hefty lead over challenger Barrett Reed, 61% to 39%.

Incumbent councilmember Eric Friedman ran unopposed for the District 5 seat.

And in the race for District 6, Meagan Harmon was leading with 53% of the vote, followed by Nina Johnson with 34%, Jason Carlton with 10%, and Zachary Pike with 3%.

The latest complete results can be found on the Santa Barbara County Department of Elections website.