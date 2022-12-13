Watch Now
Santa Barbara Middle School evacuated after bomb threat

Santa Barbara police
Santa Barbara police
Posted at 12:57 PM, Dec 13, 2022
Classes at Santa Barbara Middle School have been canceled for the rest of the day after what police are calling an "unsubstantiated reported bomb threat."

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, dispatch received a call about the bomb threat Tuesday from a phone number registered in Florida.

Out of an abundance of caution, all students and staff were evacuated, and police say everyone is safe.

Officers were escorting students for parent pick-up at the Santa Barbara Bowl parking lot off East Anapamu and North Milpas streets.

