Santa Barbara Middle School evacuated after bomb threat

Classes at Santa Barbara Middle School have been canceled for the rest of the day after what police are calling an "unsubstantiated reported bomb threat."

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, dispatch received a call about the bomb threat Tuesday from a phone number registered in Florida.

Out of an abundance of caution, all students and staff were evacuated, and police say everyone is safe.

Officers were escorting students for parent pick-up at the Santa Barbara Bowl parking lot off East Anapamu and North Milpas streets.