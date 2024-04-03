Santa Barbara Municipal Airport receives $3.9M grant from FAA

The Santa Barbara Municipal Airport received a $3.9 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, Congressman Salud Carbajal announced Wednesday.

This is the largest grant allocated to Santa Barbara's airport since the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was signed in November 2021, according to the press release.

"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was a historic piece of legislation. The largest investment we've ever made in our infrastructure in our country's history. And to be able to see those funds come to the Central Coast in a significant way and then see them put to use in a way that is tangible, (...) it's extremely gratifying," Congressman Carbajal said.

Since November 2021, officials said the Santa Barbara Airport has received more than $10 million in FAA grants.

The federal funding will allow the airport to accomplish plans for runway improvement, terminal upgrades, new parking options, more gates, and better services.