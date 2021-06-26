Santa Barbara non-profit's stolen boat recovered, two men face felony charges

Santa Barbara Police make an arrest in a stolen boat investigation that took place on June 12 at the Santa Barbara Harbor.

Police say the stolen Zodiac vessel, the "Salty Pup" was owned by a local non-profit organization, Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation.

The Harbor's surveillance system shows two suspects had entered the Harbor area in the early morning, loaded the vessel onto a boat trailer, and covered the boat with a tarp before fleeing the area. The cameras revealed the suspects' vehicle and identifiable descriptors of the two involved.

The non-profit shared these images and members of the community advised the suspect vehicle was frequently seen in Lompoc.

The Lompoc Police Department assisted in the suspect's identification and was able to locate the vehicle on the 1400 block of West North Street.

On Thursday, both police departments contacted suspect Duane Hicks, a 60-year-old transient, who led them to the stolen vessel on the 500 block of South I Street in Lompoc. Hicks was taken into custody for the theft.

While officers were on-scene, the second suspect, Tim Rounds a 43-year-old transient returned to the vessel. Rounds was also arrested.

Both Hicks and Rounds were charged with two felonies and booked in the Lompoc Police Department Jail.

They were released on promises to appear later in the evening.

The "Salty Pup" was returned to the Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation.