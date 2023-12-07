Santa Barbara parking enforcement officer injured in rollover crash

A rollover crash that injured a parking enforcement officer in Santa Barbara Wednesday morning is under investigation.

Sant Barbara police say it appears both vehicles were heading southbound on North Milpas Street around 10:37 a.m. when a vehicle in the left lane tried making a right-hand turn onto East Montecito Street, hitting a parking enforcement officer’s vehicle, which was in the right lane.

The impact caused the officer’s vehicle to rollover. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not say whether the other driver was injured and are not releasing additional information at this time due to the investigation.

