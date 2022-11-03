Santa Barbara Police Activities League to receive $500,000

Santa Barbara Police Activities League will be presented with a $500,000 check to fund job training opportunities for local underrepresented youth on Friday, November 4 at 9 a.m.

Senator Monique Limon, Mayor Rowse, Chief Gordan and other members of the City Council will be present.

The presentation will be at the Twelve35 Teen Center at 1235 Chapala Street, in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Police Activities League officials say that Senator Limon secured the $500,000 investment to support the program.

Upon completing the Youth Apprenticeship Readiness Accelerator program, youth will earn a nationally recognized credential in the construction industry. This program will prepare local youth for employment and a career-building important infrastructure in our community.

The Santa Barbara Police Activities League officials say the program strives to build positive mentoring relationships between teens, the police department, and members of the community through leadership, mentorship, and academic enrichment programs.

For more information, people can visit their website at www.sbpal.org.